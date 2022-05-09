Sri Lanka: LPG shortage deepens, supplier urges people to not stand in long queues

Facing widespread gas shortage, Sri Lanka's state-owned liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplier Litro Gas urged the public to not stand in long queues as LPG will only be provided to the industries and not to the domestic consumers.

As gas supplies continue to face an acute shortage, people are waiting in long queues to avail themselves of the cooking fuel. Speaking on this, Vijitha Herath, Chairman of Litro Gas, urged consumers not to wait in line to buy domestic gas, as gas is currently supplied only to industries, reported Colombo Page.

Herath noted that in order to tackle the challenges faced, USD 7 million will be paid for the import of gas. He stated that two ships carrying 3500 metric tons of LP gas are expected to arrive in Sri Lanka this week.

According to the Litro Gas Chairman, one of the two ships is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka on Wednesday or Thursday. He added that discussions are underway with the relevant suppliers to purchase gas.

The crisis-hit Sri Lanka on Friday declared a state of emergency after the crippling strike and protest over the external debt for the second time in five weeks.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka is struggling with acute food and electricity shortages, forcing the country to seek help from its neighbours. The recession is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by a clampdown on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country is unable to buy sufficient fuel and gas, while the people are being deprived of basic amenities as well.

The economic situation has led to huge protests with demands for the resignation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

( With inputs from ANI )

