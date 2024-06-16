Sri Lanka Navy seizes 702 kg of Tendu leaves
By IANS | Published: June 16, 2024 03:34 PM2024-06-16T15:34:57+5:302024-06-16T15:35:08+5:30
Colombo, June 16 Sri Lanka Navy said on Sunday that it seized 702 kg of Tendu leaves smuggled into the country and arrested two suspects during a search operation.
The Navy added that it conducts regular search operations and patrols in the coastal areas of the island, to prevent the influx of a wide range of illegal items into the country, Xinhua news agency reported.
As part of these ongoing efforts, staff vessel SLNS Thambapanni, under the Northwestern Naval Command, conducted a search operation on Saturday in the Daluwa area leading to the seizure.
The seized consignment was packed in 19 sacks.
Additionally, the operation led to the confiscation of a three-wheeler used in the illegal activity, according to the Navy.
