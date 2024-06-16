Sri Lanka Navy seizes 702 kg of Tendu leaves

Colombo, June 16 Sri Lanka Navy said on Sunday that it seized 702 kg of Tendu leaves smuggled into the country and arrested two suspects during a search operation.

The Navy added that it conducts regular search operations and patrols in the coastal areas of the island, to prevent the influx of a wide range of illegal items into the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

As part of these ongoing efforts, staff vessel SLNS Thambapanni, under the Northwestern Naval Command, conducted a search operation on Saturday in the Daluwa area leading to the seizure.

The seized consignment was packed in 19 sacks.

Additionally, the operation led to the confiscation of a three-wheeler used in the illegal activity, according to the Navy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor