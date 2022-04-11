Sri Lanka: Perinatal Society appeals for help to 'save newborn babies' as hospital runs out of essential consumables

Perinatal Society of Sri Lanka has made a desperate appeal to the Sri Lankans living in and outside the island nation to save newborn babies in hospitals that are running out of essential consumables amid the country's deepening economic crisis.

President of the society Dr L P S Saman Kunara, in a letter, said, "Kind request for your assistance to save newborn babies in Sri Lanka in this critical situation."

"The country is, unfortunately, going through an extremely difficult time economically as well as politically. It's very sad to note that most of the essential consumables are not available in hospitals," it added, reported the Colombo Times.

The society head said that they have almost used all the stocks and no ET tubes will be available in a few weeks. "I have instructed not to discard used ET tubes but to clean and sterilize them from now onwards as we may have to reuse them as a desperate solution, though we hate to do so," as per the letter.

According to the media outlet, the letter requested sending some ET tubes, neonatal ventilator circuits or any other useful consumable item.

( With inputs from ANI )

