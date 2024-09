Sri Lanka President-designate Anura Kumara Dissanayake thanks PM Modi, highlights strengthening ties with India

New Delhi [India], September 23 : Sri Lanka President-designate Anura Kumara Dissanayake thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for his congratualtory wishes on winning elections.

In a post on X, Dissanayake highlighted strengthening ties between India and Sri Lanka and stressed working towards enhancing cooperation.

"Thank you, Prime Minister Modi, for your kind words and support. I share your commitment to strengthening the ties between our nations. Together, we can work towards enhancing cooperation for the benefit of our peoples and the entire region," Dissanayake said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Anura Kumara Dissanayake following his win in the Sri Lankan Presidential election on Sunday.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that the island country holds a special place in India's Neighbourhood First Policy and Vision SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), which focusses on concerted cooperative measures for sustainable use of oceans and provides a framework for a safe, secure and stable maritime domain in the region.

"Congratulations, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, on your victory in the Sri Lankan Presidential elections. Sri Lanka holds a special place in India's Neighbourhood First Policy and Vision SAGAR. I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our multifaceted cooperation for the benefit of our people and the entire region," he said.

High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, also conveyed greetings to Dissanayake.

"HC Santosh Jha called on Sri Lanka President-elect Anura Kumara Dissanayake. Conveyed greetings from India's leadership and congratulated him on winning the people's mandate. India, as Sri Lanka's civilisational twin, is committed to further deepen ties for the prosperity of the people of our two countries," the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said in a post on X.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the 55-year-old leader of the leftist Janatha Vimukthi Peremuna party, was declared the winner of the election on Sunday.

He will be the ninth Executive President of Sri Lanka, beating Sajith Premadasa after the country's first-ever Presidential election run-off, reported the Daily Mirror.

The election commission made the announcement after a second vote count, the first in the country's history. Incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe came third and was eliminated after the first round, reported Al Jazeera.

Saturday's election marked the third time that Ranil Wickremesinghe, unsuccessfully, ran for president. His previous two bids for the top job were in 1999 and 2005.

