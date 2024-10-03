Sri Lanka: President Dissanayake allots ministries in new cabinet, takes charge of agriculture, fishery

Colombo [Sri Lanka], October 3 : Newly elected Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, took charge of the ministries of Agriculture, Lands, Livestock, Irrigation, Fisheries, and Aquatic Resources, as he allotted cabinet positions to various leaders of his party.

"I officially assumed the duties as the Minister of Agriculture, Lands, Livestock, Irrigation, Fisheries, and Aquatic Resources today," he announced on the social media platform, X on Thursday.

I officially assumed the duties as the Minister of Agriculture, Lands, Livestock, Irrigation, Fisheries, and Aquatic Resources today (03). I recognize that: • The Ministry's role in eradicating rural poverty is immense, and the performance of our government officials will be… pic.twitter.com/SQP14TTleJ — Anura Kumara Dissanayake (@anuradisanayake) October 3, 2024

He noted key duties to be performed by his government, including eradicating rural poverty and advocating for dedicated public servants to help create an efficient and responsive public service.

The Sri Lankan president added that traditional political reprisals will "not be tolerated" in the future and they aim to build a public service that both satisfies citizens and protects the dignity of public servants.

"I recognize that: The Ministry's role in eradicating rural poverty is immense, and the performance of our government officials will be key to our success. I am committed to advocating for our dedicated public servants to help create an efficient and responsive public service. Traditional political reprisals will not be tolerated in the future," Dissanayake stated.

"We will not publicly question officials in front of the media, as previous leaders have done, nor will we entertain such media spectacles. My aim is to build a public service that both satisfies citizens and protects the dignity of public servants. I emphasized these points during discussions with ministry officials after assuming office," he added

Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, the 55-year-old leader of the leftist Janatha Vimukthi Peremuna party, stormed to power in Sri Lanka in the presidential elections last month by defeating Sajith Premadasa and incumbent Ranil Wickeremesinghe.

Following his victory, the president-elect called for the unity of Sinhalese, Tamils, Muslims, and all Sri Lankans for a new beginning.

The NPP describes itself on its website as a "dynamic political movement comprising 21 diverse groups, including political parties, youth organizations, women's groups, trade unions, and civil society organizations. Our core objectives encompass promoting economic democracy, strengthening social protections, and championing an inclusive, democratic Sri Lankan identity".

The party ran the campaign on issues like economic recovery of the country and reconciliation between various socio-ethnic groups of the island state.

Members of Dissanayake's interim cabinet include Nandika Sanath Kumanayaka as secretary to the President, Ravi Seneviratne as secretary to the Ministry of Public Security, and Sampath Thuyacontha as the secretary to the Ministry of Defence.

Dissanayake appointed Harini Amarasuriya as the Prime Minister, of Sri Lanka, making her the third woman to hold this position. She was also appointed as the concurrent minister for justice, education and labour.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor