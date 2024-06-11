Sri Lanka President wishes PM Modi success for third term

Colombo [Sri Lanka], June 11 : Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe extended heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he commences his third consecutive term in office.

The congratulatory message comes following PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony, attended by leaders from India's neighbouring countries and the Indian Ocean region, showcasing India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

"I joined leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region, reflecting India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony for his third consecutive term as Prime Minister on Sunday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan," said President Wickremesinghe in a post on social media platform X.

President Wickremesinghe also praised Modi's leadership and expressed confidence in his ability to steer India towards further progress and prosperity. He emphasised the trust and confidence bestowed upon Modi by the Indian populace, acknowledging it as the foundation of his re-election.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wishing him success as he begins his third term, earned through the trust and confidence the Indian people have placed in him," the Sri Lankan President also said.

President Wickremesinghe was among the distinguished guests who were present during the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi.

PM Modi expressed gratitude to foreign dignitaries for their participation in his oath-taking ceremony, reaffirming India's commitment to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

Taking to social media after the ceremony, Prime Minister Modi shared his dedication to serving the vast population of India, aiming to propel the nation to greater heights of progress. He extended congratulations to all newly sworn-in ministers.

"Took oath as Prime Minister at the ceremony earlier this evening. I look forward to serving 140 crore Indians and working with the Council of Ministers to take India to new heights of progress. Congratulations to all those who have taken oath today. This team of Ministers is a great blend of youth and experience, and we will leave no stone unturned in improving the lives of people," said PM Modi in a post on X.

In his message, Prime Minister Modi also emphasised the significance of collaboration with India's global allies, stressing that the nation would continue to work closely with its valued partners to address shared challenges and pursue mutual interests.

"I am grateful to all the foreign dignitaries who joined the swearing-in ceremony. India will always work closely with our valued partners in pursuit of human progress," his post added.

Leaders from India's neighbourhood, Indian Ocean region joined PM Modi at the stage in Rashtrapati Bhavan after he took oath as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term on Sunday.

Apart from President Wickremesinghe, Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, Seychelles Vice President Ahmed Afif, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina were present during the ceremony.

Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister of India for his third successive term on Sunday at an impressive ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan which was attended by leaders from India's neighbourhood and Indian Ocean region.

Highlighting the significance of the event, the MEA emphasised, "The visit of the leaders to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his third consecutive term is in keeping with the highest priority accorded by India to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy and 'SAGAR' vision."

