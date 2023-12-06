Sri Lanka revamps Meteorological Department to tackle challenges

Colombo, Dec 6 The Sri Lankan government has started modernising the technology used by the Meteorological Department as it is about 25 years from the cutting edge, a state minister said on Wednesday.

State Defence Minister Premitha Bandara Tennakoon told Parliament that the government has been modernising the Meteorological Department with funds from the World Bank, Xinhua news agency reported.

The government was in the process of recruiting an expert who understands the latest developments in meteorological technology, Tennakoon said.

He added that the monsoon winds transported polluted air into Sri Lanka and the weather in the country's capital Colombo was adverse in certain months of the year.

Sri Lanka needs to modernise its Meteorological Department to face all the challenges, Tennakoon said.

