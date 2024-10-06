Sri Lanka to commence information collection for census of population, housing

Colombo, Oct 6 Sri Lanka's Department of Census and Statistics said on Sunday that it will commence the collection of personal and housing information for the 15th census of population and housing in the country on Monday.

Director General of the department Anoja Senevirathne told journalists in Colombo that census officials will be visiting households across the country to collect vital data.

She said around 50,000 officials will be engaged as enumerators in the process, according to Xinhua news agency.

She said Sri Lanka usually holds a population census once every 10 years, but the process was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic crisis.

The South Asian country's last population census was conducted in 2012.

