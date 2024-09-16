Sri Lanka to issue new e-passport next month
By IANS | Published: September 16, 2024 07:28 PM2024-09-16T19:28:02+5:302024-09-16T19:30:11+5:30
Colombo, Sep 16 Sri Lanka will start issuing new e-passports in October, a minister said on Monday.
Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles said at a meeting that the ministry will first issue e-passports without an electronic chip.
He said Sri Lanka will purchase over 750,000 e-passports without electronic chips from a foreign firm soon, Xinhua news agency reported.
In July 2024, the Immigration and Emigration Department said it would issue a new, efficient and safe e-passport for Sri Lankans, with effect from January 2025.
