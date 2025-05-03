SriLankan Airlines Flight From Chennai Searched After Pahalgam Attack Tip-Off, No Suspects Found

Post Pahalgam attack a Sri Lankan airlines flight heading from Chennai to Colombo underwent a tight security check after landing at Bandaranaike international airport on Thursday. This security check was done following a tip-off from Indian intelligence suggesting possible suspects linked to the Pahalgam terror attack were on board.

After thorough investigations, including careful searches and reviews of information, authorities found no terror suspects.

#BREAKING A SriLankan Airlines flight from Chennai to Colombo underwent a comprehensive security inspection at Bandaranaike International Airport, following a tip-off from Indian intelligence suggesting possible suspects linked to the Pahalgam terror attack were on board.… pic.twitter.com/0ibUDuT5x3 — IANS (@ians_india) May 3, 2025

In response to the cross-border terror attack, India closed the Attari-Wagah border, suspended the Indus Water Treaty, expelled Pakistani nationals, and directed Pakistani embassy defense staff to return home. A Delhi all-party meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, convened on Thursday to discuss the attack and gather input from political leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and JP Nadda.