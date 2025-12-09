Sri Lankan Minister expresses gratitude to India as INS Gharial carrying assistance reaches Trincomalee

Colombo, Dec 9 Amid India's relentless relief and rescue efforts under the ongoing Operation Sagar Bandhu, Indian Naval Ship (INS) Gharial carrying 700 tonnes of food items, essentials and clothing from Tamil Nadu has reached Sri Lanka's Trincomalee. Sri Lanka's Deputy Foreign Minister Arun Hemachandra received the consignment and expressed appreciation for India's swift assistance.

Hemachandra expressed gratitude to India for providing assistance to Sri Lanka, including technical support and essentials.

While speaking to reporters, Arun Hemachandra said, "I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the people and the government of India, especially under the guidance of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The operation Sagar Bandhu is taking place at a full phase and we are very happy about the contributions that we get to Sri Lanka. Thanks a lot for all the essentials, all the technical support, all the immediate assistance that we are getting from the Indian military, Indian government as well as the Indian people."

"Operation Sagar Bandhu ensures essential supplies reach affected communities. 700 tonnes of food items, essentials and clothing from Tamil Nadu reached Trincomalee aboard INS Gharial of the Indian Navy, bolstering supplies in Cyclone Ditwah-affected areas. The consignment was formally received by Deputy Foreign Minister Hon. Arun Hemachandra, who appreciated India’s swift and sustained assistance," Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka posted on X.

India launched 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' on November 28 to provide urgent search and rescue and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) support to Sri Lanka in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah, which has caused severe flooding, landslides, loss of life and widespread disruption across the island nation.

As many as 627 people have died, and 190 others remain missing due to the severe weather conditions that swept across Sri Lanka in recent days, local media outlet Daily Mirror reported, citing the Disaster Management Centre (DMC). Furthermore, 2,179,138 people from 611,530 families have been impacted due to severe weather conditions in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka's Minister of Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Sunil Senevi said on Tuesday that around 764 religious places, including Buddhist temples, Churches and Mosques, have been partially or completely damaged due to Cyclone Ditwah. While addressing a news conference, Senevi said that 379 Buddhist temples, 165 Hindu Kovils, 63 Catholic Churches and 157 Mosques have been damaged in Sri Lanka.

On Monday, Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka stated that Indian Army's Engineering Task Force is working along with Sri Lankan authorities to restore connectivity along the main, road arteries of Sri Lanka in the wake of devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

"Indian Army's Engineering Task Force is working alongside Sri Lankan authorities to restore connectivity along the main, road arteries of Sri Lanka in the wake of devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah. Work to remove the damaged structures and construct a Bailey Bridge in Kilinochchi on A35 is progressing. Bailey Bridge units were airlifted to Sri Lanka on IAF C17 aircrafts to help restore connectivity," Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka posted on X.

Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka stated that Indian field hospital set in Mahiyanganaya continues to provide treatment to flood-affected people.

In a statement shared on X, Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka wrote, "The fully operational Indian field hospital Mahiyanganaya near Kandy, delivering life-saving treatment to flood-affected communities. Equipped for trauma care, surgeries, ambulance support and critical medical services, the facility ensures urgent healthcare reaches where it matters most."

