Sri Lankan MP Namal Rajapaksa stresses 'India's leadership central to maintaining long-term peace and stability in South Asia'

Colombo [Sri Lanka], January 8 : Sri Lankan Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa on Thursday underscored the importance of India's leadership in ensuring long-term peace and stability in South Asia, calling for stronger regional cooperation amid evolving global and regional security challenges.

"Amid a series of recent global security developments, there is a growing and urgent need for stronger regional cooperation in South Asia, in which India can play a central role. In recent years, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka have experienced periods of political turmoil, marked by public unrest and changes in government. At times, these disruptions have been supported and promoted by extremist elements. Addressing these challenges requires a collective commitment to counter extremism, prevent political violence, and safeguard minority rights," he posted on X.

Rajapaks emphasised that regional unity remains crucial for long-term peace and coherence

"As such, South Asia requires greater regional coherence to withstand emerging crises and respond collectively to shared challenges. In this context, India's leadership is central to maintaining long-term peace and stability in the region. With aligned goals focused on growth and stability, South Asia as a whole can project greater influence internationally, and in that process, regional unity remains crucial for long-term peace and coherence. The upcoming elections in Bangladesh and Nepal present a hopeful opportunity to reaffirm democratic legitimacy through free and fair elections that will contribute to further strengthening regional security," he posted.

On December 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had written to Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, assuring India's support to the neighbouring country in the aftermath of the devastating Cyclone Ditwah.

Prime Minister Modi stated that India will stand with Sri Lanka for "rebuilding lives and ensuring resilience." Hailing India's Operation Sagar Bandhu to assist cyclone-hit Sri Lanka, he noted that the supplies and emergency materials, along with Indian teams aiding in search and rescue efforts, helped the neighbouring country to deal with the medical emergencies and restore connectivity and communications

Aligning with PM Modi's assurance of assistance, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced that India has proposed a comprehensive USD 450 million assistance package to support Sri Lanka's reconstruction efforts following Cyclone Ditwah.

