Sri Lankan Navy arrests 12 TN fishermen, impounds trawler near Dhanushkodi

Chennai, Dec 23 Sri Lankan naval personnel on Tuesday arrested at least 12 fishermen from Tamil Nadu’s coastal belt on charges of allegedly poaching in international waters, once again highlighting the persistent tensions faced by Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait region.

According to officials of the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department, the fishermen hailed from Rameswaram and Thangachimadam in Ramanathapuram district. The fishermen were reportedly engaged in fishing activities in the waters between Dhanushkodi and Talaimannar when they were intercepted by a surveillance unit of the Sri Lankan Navy.

Fisheries department officials said the Sri Lankan naval patrol apprehended the fishermen and escorted them, along with their mechanised trawler, to a naval port in Sri Lanka for further legal proceedings.

The arrested fishermen have been accused of crossing the maritime boundary and fishing illegally in Sri Lankan waters, a charge that Indian fishermen frequently dispute, citing the narrow and contested nature of the fishing zone.

On Monday (December 22), around 450 fishing tokens were issued to fishermen operating from the Rameswaram fishing jetty, indicating a large-scale fishing operation in the region ahead of the Christmas and New Year period.

Officials revealed that the seized trawler belonged to Jothibas, a fisherman from Manthoppu in Thangachimadam. Though the vessel was reportedly not formally registered with the authorities, it had obtained a fishing token, raising questions about regulatory lapses.

Among the 12 arrested fishermen are Prabhat (28), James Heiton (29), and Antony (32), all of whom are said to be the sole breadwinners for their families.

News of their arrest has triggered anxiety among fishing communities across Rameswaram and neighbouring coastal villages. Local fishermen expressed deep concern over the recurring arrests and the impounding of boats, which they say severely affects their livelihoods.

They have appealed to both the Tamil Nadu government and the Union government to intervene diplomatically and secure the early release of the arrested fishermen and the confiscated trawler.

Meanwhile, fishermen’s associations in the region are expected to convene an emergency meeting later on Tuesday to deliberate on the incident and decide on the next course of action, including possible protests and appeals for sustained government intervention.

