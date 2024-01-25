Sri Lankan Parliament passes Bill to regulate online content, draws oppn criticism

Colombo, Jan 25 Sri Lankan Parliament has passed a bill to regulate online content, drawing criticism by the opposition parties which termed it as serious threat to freedom of speech and crackdown on dissent, ahead of polls in the country, local media reported.

The Speaker said that the Bill was passed on Wednesday by a 108-62 vote, the Colombo Times reported.

Debunking allegations that the Bill will impact the freedom of speech, Public Security Minister Tiran Alles said: "It is not suppress media or opposition."

While presenting the bill on Tuesday, President Ranil Wickremesinghe's government has said that it is aimed at checking cybercrimes.

Offences under the Bill invite hefty fine and imprisonment up to five years.

