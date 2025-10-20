Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake extends warm wishes on Diwali

Colombo, Oct 20 Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Monday extended his warmest wishes to Hindus across the country and abroad on the occasion of Diwali, expressing hope that the festival's spirit would illuminate their hearts.

"The Deepavali festival, celebrated with great devotion by Hindus around the world, is celebrated today (Monday). In remembrance of Lord Vishnu’s defeat of the demon Narakasura, devotees engage in religious observances while praying that, as righteousness triumphed over unrighteousness, darkness in everyone’s hearts may be dispelled and light spread throughout,” the Sri Lankan President said in a statement.

“Deepavali is, above all, a festival of light. On this day, as every household illuminates itself with lamps, we pray that the collective path towards fulfilling the hopes for ‘A Thriving Nation, A Beautiful Life’ may become ever more united,” he added.

“This celebration symbolises the victory of goodness over evil. Currently, our government is undertaking substantial initiatives to address the serious challenges confronting our nation, including the pervasive threat of drug menace and organised crimes, which obstruct our nation’s progress. Ensuring the right of every citizen to live safely and promoting this right as fundamental to a good and healthy life remains the primary aim of our endeavours," he said, as per the statement.

Dissanayake stated that the Sri Lankan government is committed to safeguarding the physical, mental, material, and emotional well-being of not only its citizens but also of all residents and visitors in the country.

"We emphasise that we act to overcome all religious and ethnic extremism, to establish social justice and to build a safe nation where every individual can freely enjoy all civil, political and cultural rights without hindrance and where the freedom and dignity of all are preserved," he stressed.

Diwali symbolises the spiritual victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and knowledge over ignorance.

It is being celebrated on Monday with great enthusiasm across the world, reflecting India's vibrant cultural heritage and conveying the universal message of unity and harmony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor