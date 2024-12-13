Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to travel to India for state visit from December 15

New Delhi [India], December 13 : Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will be on a State visit to India from December 15-17, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday. During his visit, Dissanayake will meet President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While addressing a weekly media briefing on Friday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that it will be President Dissanayake's first visit to India after the recently concluded presidential and parliamentary polls in Sri Lanka. Jaiswal said that Anura Kumara Dissanayake will participate in business event in Delhi.

Jaiswal said, "President of Sri Lanka His Excellency Anura Kumara Dissanayake will visit India on a State visit on 15-17 December, 2024. This will be the first visit of President Dissanayake to India after the recently concluded presidential and parliamentary elections in Sri Lanka. During the visit, President of Sri Lanka will meet Rashtrapatiji and also hold discussions with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

"President of Sri Lanka will also be participating in a business event in Delhi. He will also visit Bodh Gaya. The visit of President Dissanayake to India shall further strengthen the multi-faceted and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries," he added.

In a press release, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "Sri Lanka is India's closest maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and holds a central place in Prime Minister's vision of 'SAGAR' (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy."

Earlier in October, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo. The two leaders discussed ways to deepen cooperation and strengthen bilateral ties to benefit the people of India and Sri Lanka.

During the meeting, Jaishankar conveyed warm greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu to Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Honored to call on President @anuradisanayake today in Colombo. Conveyed warm greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and PM @narendramodi. Appreciate his warm sentiments and guidance for the India-Sri Lanka relations. Discussed ways to deepen ongoing cooperation and strengthen India-Sri Lanka ties for the benefit of people of two countries and the region."

Earlier in September, PM Modi extended his regards to Anura Kumara Dissanayake and congratulated him following his win in the Sri Lankan Presidential election. PM Modi congratulated Dissanayake and said that the island country holds a special place in India's Neighbourhood First Policy and Vision SAGAR.

"Congratulations, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, on your victory in the Sri Lankan Presidential elections. Sri Lanka holds a special place in India's Neighbourhood First Policy and Vision SAGAR. I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our multifaceted cooperation for the benefit of our people and the entire region," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the 55-year-old leader of the leftist Janatha Vimukthi Peremuna party, was declared the winner of the election in Sri Lanka, according to the Election Commission of Sri Lanka.

