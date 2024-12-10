Sri Lankan President Dissanayake to visit India from December 15 in first overseas trip after assuming office

Colombo, Dec 10 Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will undertake a two-day official visit to India from December 15 to 17, marking his first international trip since assuming office in September.

The announcement was made by Sri Lanka's Cabinet spokesperson and Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa, who confirmed that Dissanayake will meet President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss and enhance bilateral relations.

"He will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath and Deputy Minister of Finance Anil Jayantha Fernando," Jayatissa told reporters.

This visit follows an invitation extended by External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar during his visit to Colombo earlier this year, shortly after the National People's Power (NPP) party came to power.

During his one-day visit to Colombo on October 4, EAM Jaishankar had called on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and conveyed India's strong commitment to advance bilateral cooperation based on its 'Neighbourhood First' policy and SAGAR outlook.

​In his meeting with the Lankan President, the EAM spoke about ongoing initiatives in the field of energy production and transmission, fuel and LNG supply, solar electrification of religious places, connectivity, digital public infrastructure, health and dairy development. He also highlighted that they would contribute to economic sustainability and provide new streams of revenue.

The Sri Lankan President had mentioned that India's economic support is critical to realise his vision of a prosperous Sri Lanka and meeting the aspirations of the people. He referred to the potential of export of renewable energy to India, which could help reduce production costs in Sri Lanka and create additional resources. Dissanayake had also noted the contribution of Indian tourists and recognised that this has the potential to grow further.

"​On Sri Lanka's debt restructuring efforts, EAM recalled that India had been supportive of Sri Lanka's economic stability and recovery from the very start. It was the first country to give financing assurances, which enabled the IMF to finalize the Extended Fund Facility. He confirmed India's support in the Official Creditors’ Committee in respect of Sri Lanka's agreement with International Sovereign Bond holders. India is also willing to expedite the conclusion of its bilateral MoU with Sri Lanka. The President conveyed his appreciation in that regard," read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on October 4.

During his visit, EAM Jaishankar had also met Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and held discussions with the country's Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath.

President Dissanayake's India visit is expected to reinforce India-Sri Lanka ties, with discussions likely to focus on economic cooperation, regional stability, and reconciliation efforts in the island nation.

