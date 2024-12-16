"Sri Lankan territory will not be used against India": President Dissanayake

New Delhi [India], December 16 : India and Sri Lanka reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties for a secure and stable Indian Ocean Region. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake reiterated Sri Lanka's stance on not allowing its territory to be used in any way that could compromise India's security.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in 'India - Sri Lanka Joint Statement: Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future' said, "Recognizing shared security interests of India and Sri Lanka, both leaders acknowledged the importance of regular dialogue based on mutual trust and transparency and giving primacy to each other's security concerns. As natural partners, both leaders underscored the common challenges faced by the two countries in the Indian Ocean Region and reaffirmed their commitment to work together in countering traditional and non-traditional threats as well as to ensure a free, open, safe and secure Indian Ocean Region."

The MEA added, "India being Sri Lanka's closest maritime neighbour, President Disanayaka reiterated Sri Lanka's stated position of not permitting its territory to be used in any manner inimical to the security of India as well as towards regional stability."

Expressing satisfaction at the ongoing defence cooperation in training, exchange programmes, ship visits, bilateral exercises and assistance to augment defence capabilities, PM Narendra Modi and President Dissanayake agreed to advance maritime and security collaboration.

President Disanayaka also thanked India for its support through the provision of a Dornier Aircraft for maritime surveillance; and establishment of the Maritime Rescue and Coordination Centre in Sri Lanka amongst other assistance vital for Sri Lanka to enhance its maritime domain awareness.

He further appreciated India's role as a 'first responder' for Sri Lanka in the field of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief. Importantly, the recent success in collaboration efforts of Indian and Sri Lanka Navies in the seizing of vessels trafficking a large quantity of narcotics with suspects was mentioned and President Disanayaka expressed his gratitude to the Indian Navy.

Taking cognizance of various security threats such as terrorism, drug/narcotics smuggling, money laundering, and, both leaders agreed to further strengthen the ongoing efforts in training, capacity building, and intelligence and information sharing, the MEA said.

"In this context, they agreed to explore the possibility of concluding a framework agreement on defence cooperation; foster cooperation in hydrography; provision of defence platforms and assets to augment Sri Lanka's defence capabilities; intensify collaboration through joint exercises, maritime surveillance, and defence dialogue and exchanges; extend assistance to strengthen capabilities of Sri Lanka on disaster mitigation, relief and rehabilitation, including through training, joint exercises and sharing of best practices; and enhance capacity building and training for Sri Lankan defence forces and conduct tailor-made training programmes, wherever required," the MEA added.

Meanwhile, India conveyed its full support for Sri Lanka's Chairmanship of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA). Both leaders underscored the need for a substantive action plan by IORA member countries for the security and development of all in the region.

Both leaders also underlined their commitment to further strengthen and enhance regional cooperation under BIMSTEC.

President Disanayaka requested Prime Minister Modi's support for Sri Lanka's application to become a member of the BRICS. Prime Minister Modi welcomed Sri Lanka's support for India's candidature for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2028-2029, the MEA said.

Notably, the Sri Lankan President is on a three-day state visit to India from December 15-17. This is the first bilateral visit of Dissanayake to India after assuming office in September.

