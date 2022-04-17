Sri Lankans dressed as the dead demand justice for victims of Easter bombing three years ago

A group of Sri Lankan people dressed as the dead staged a peaceful protest walk from Aluthkade to Galle Face demanding justice for the deaths of more than 260 Sri Lankans in Islamic State-inspired bombings on Easter Sunday three years ago.

Remembering the brutal attack, Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa noted that the attack continues to resonate in people's minds, and asserted that the Government is committed to ensuring justice for all the victims.

To mark the celebration of Easter on Sunday, the President said the government is committed to enforcing the law against all the responsible parties, by means of due and proper investigations, reported Colombo Page.

In the message, the President wrote, "the tragic experience of the brutal Easter Sunday attack that happened three years ago continues to resonate in our minds. Therefore, I affirm that our government is committed to ensuring justice to all the victims of the Easter Sunday attack and enforcing the law against all the responsible parties, by means of due and proper investigations."

He wished a happy and blessed Easter to all the celebrants, saying that the "spiritual gifts of peace, courage and hope would enrich the lives of all."

"The noble teachings of Jesus Christ remind us to continue to love and care for the whole world, conquering doubts and uncertainties with hope. Even in the moments of darkness and despair, the message of Easter continues to be one of hope and courage. The enlightenment, positivity and spiritual strength of Easter invite all of us to overcome the challenges caused by the darkness of doubt and sin in one's life and the world," he added, reported Colombo Page.

( With inputs from ANI )

