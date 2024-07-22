Sri Lanka's inflation rose to 2.4 per cent in June

Colombo, July 22 Sri Lanka's inflation increased to 2.4 per cent in June from 1.6 per cent reported in May, according to the national consumer price index, the Department of Census and Statistics said on Monday.

The inflation in the food category, which was reported at 0.5 per cent in May, rose to 1.9 per cent in June, according to the department, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the non-food category, inflation rose from 2.4 per cent to 2.7 per cent.

Recently, the Asian Development Bank revised Sri Lanka's inflation forecast for 2024 as supply-side conditions improved alongside better external buffers and the availability of foreign currency.

Sri Lanka's inflation has been easing steadily since September 2022 when it was at 69.8 per cent.

