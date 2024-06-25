Sri Sri Ravi Shankar meets Iceland PM Benediktsson; discusses mental health, societal welfare

Reykjavik [Iceland], June 25 : Iceland Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson held a meeting with spiritual leader and Global Peace Ambassador Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in Reykjavik on Monday, and discussed importance of mental health as the basis for individual and societal welfare.

The founder of Art of Living and PM Benediktsson also discussed about the current situation in Europe, informed a press release.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was received by Iceland PM Benediktsson, following which the two held bilateral meeting.

"Their meeting focused on the current peace situation in Europe, the need to address mental health issues, and on the importance of putting individual wellbeing at the core for societal prosperity," the release stated.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar shared about the work of the Art of Living Foundation that uses time-tested meditation and breathing techniques to help individuals get rid of stress, tension and anxiety, and facilitates overall physical and mental wellbeing.

He also spoke about how the Art of Living is rehabilitating prisoners and gang members in Denmark with the 'Breathe Smart' programme to reduce the cycle of violence and drug addiction among offenders, which promotes inner peace and a sense of care for one another.

As part of the meeting, The Art of Living founder also commended PM Benediktsson for Iceland's contribution to combating climate change, emphasising that nearly 100 per cent of Iceland's electricity production comes from renewable sources.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar visited Iceland following meetings and keynote speeches at events at the United Nations in Geneva, and prior to travelling further to public events in the United States, the release added.

