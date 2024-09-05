Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to sign MoU to continue Art of Living's Prison programs in Mauritius

New Delhi [India], September 5 : Spiritual leader and founder of the Art of Living, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, reached Mauritius on Thursday as part of his four-day visit.

Upon his arrival, he was received by the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Prithvirajsing Roopun and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar discussed a range of topics, including the preservation of Mauritian culture and the shared vision of achieving a drug-free Mauritius during a meeting with the Prime Minister. He also met with the President, where he emphasised the importance of youth empowerment, the promotion of harmony through stress elimination programs, the introduction of Ayurveda to Mauritius, and the various ongoing Art of Living programs including the Prison Program which have made a huge impact.

As per the schedule, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed to continue the Art of Living's Prison Programs in Mauritius, owing to their proven effectiveness. "Their worst brings them to prison, but spirituality brings out the best in them. They become good citizens and contribute positively to society," Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said speaking about the program.

On first day of his visit, the spiritual leader addressed a public event that featured wisdom, chanting, and meditation. Thousands of Mauritians attended the event, alongside the President, members of the opposition, and key government officials.

Speaker of the National Assembly Adrien Duval, High Commissioner of India Nandini Singla, wife of the former President of Mauritius Sarojini Jugnauth, Leader of the Opposition Arvind Boolell, Minister of Foreign Affairs Alan Ganoo, Minister of Public Infrastructure Bobby Hureeram, Minister for Civil Service Affairs Anjiv Ramdhan, Minister of Cooperatives Navin Ramyead, and Minister of Health & Wellness Kailesh Jagutpal among others attended the event.

During his four-day visit, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is slated to address several public gatherings, filled with wisdom, music, chanting and celebration at various locations,, including Pailles, Goodlands, and Wooton.

