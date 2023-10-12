Srini's heist-action-thriller ‘Ghost’ is part of new cinematic universe

Bengaluru, Oct 12 The upcoming heist-action-thriller film ‘Ghost’, helmed by the Kannada director M.G. Srinivas, has quite a compelling premise.

However, with ‘Ghost’, the director has become one of the few people in Indian cinema to have their own cinematic universe.

‘Ghost’ is the second instalment in this universe and will pick up from the events of the first film ‘Birbal Trilogy Case 1: Finding Vajramuni’, which was released back in 2019.

Srini shared, "The idea to make the second part of ‘Biribal’ trilogy big has only been achieved thanks to the way ‘Ghost’ has shaped up. There will be a ‘Ghost 2’ as well. This film is very special and it's all thanks to Shivanna for making Ghost so power-packed.”

The movie also has a massive amount of star power as it features veteran actors Anupam Kher and Jayaram on the big screen side by side, adding to the grandeur and excitement, as well as building up the hype.

“Anupam Kher sir and Jayaram sir's presence comes as a big boost to the film. We are hoping to take Kannada films a notch higher with this production. A big thank you to Sandesh Productions for backing this endeavour," he added.

Apart from the hype of star power and the appeal of a cinematic universe, Srini has also aimed to ace in the technical department particularly in regards to VFX, and the overall production.

Featuring some very creative use of CGI, this will be the first time that de-aging has been used in Kannada cinema, something which Srini believes will bring about a technical revolution in Sandalwood.

With the de-aging technology, actor Shivarajkumar's character will resemble his looks from earlier hits like ‘Anand’ and ‘Rathasapthami’ in certain parts of the film.

Apart from CGI, the stunt work has also been done meticulously, as the film features three different stunt directors, including Telugu fight master Venkat, to add different patterns to fights.

An action-heist thriller film, ‘Ghost’ tells the story of a man's quest for justice within the span of a jail in a span of 48 hours from inside a jail.

The film is directed by Srini and produced by Sandesh Nagaraj.

Written by Srini, ‘Ghost’ features music by Arjun Janya and is set to release in cinemas on October 19, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

