Sriti Jha dons 'kashta' as she grooves to 'Pinga'

Mumbai, Nov 25 Actress Sriti Jha shared a glimpse of her performance with her reel mother Hemangi Kavi to the song ‘Pinga’ on social media, where she is seen wearing a beautiful pink Nauvari saree for the very first time.

The actress will be soon seen as the lead in an impossible love story -- ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’, which will showcase the journey of Amruta (Sriti), and Virat (Arjit Taneja). As their paths intertwine, the audience will witness the collision of two distinct, diverse worlds.

While she’s a romantic Marathi Mulgi, who believes in the power of love and the sanctity of a meaningful life partnership, he is a worldly wise Punjabi Munda who harbours a skeptical view on marriage after having burnt his fingers.

After receiving tremendous love for the show’s teasers and promo, Sriti gave a sneak peek of her performance with Hemangi to the song ‘Pinga’, leaving her fans delighted to see her playing the role of a Marathi Mulgi.

Hemangi will essay the role of Bhavani Chitnis (Amruta’s mother), who is a selfless woman, a true-blue Maharashtrian at heart, and a warm-hearted mother completely devoted to her family’s happiness.

Talking about it, Sriti said: “Shooting for ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’ has been a bliss till now, and recently, we shot for a dance sequence on ‘Pinga’. I absolutely enjoyed shooting and dancing to the song and I believe that the choreography by Himanshu, Sushant and his team is very peppy.”

“However, the most special aspect of this sequence was dressing up in a beautiful kashta saree and dancing with Hemangi. I think we have a great chemistry and dancing with her was something I enjoyed the most,” added Sriti.

Produced by Mukta Dhond, the show has a layered narrative, replete with twists and turns, making for an entertaining viewing experience.

‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’ will premiere from November 27 on Zee TV.

