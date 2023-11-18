SRK hosts ‘icon’ Beckham at Mannat; footballer invites ‘great man’ to his home

Mumbai, Nov 18 Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has shared a picture of himself with footballer David Beckham, and penned a note for the “icon”, sharing how he has always been an admirer of the “absolute gentleman.”

SRK had hosted a private party for the former English footballer, at his residence Mannat, here.

Taking to social media, SRK posted a happy picture with David, wherein we can see SRK in a black tee shirt and blue denim pants. He accessorised the look with a black pearl chain.

On the other hand, David looked handsome in an olive green tee shirt, and paired it with a black striped coat and matching pants.

In the caption, the ‘Jawan’ star wrote: “Last nite with an icon...and an absolute gentleman. Have always been a big admirer but meeting him and seeing how he is with kids made me realise that the only thing that out does his football is his kindness and his gentle nature. My love to your family. Be well and happy my friend and get some sleep…@Davidbeckham.”

The post has garnered more than 25 lakh likes.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote in the comment section: “Two GOATS,” followed by a red heart emoji.

Ridhi Dogra said: “What do women want? In a photograph”. Pratik Sehajpal dropped a fire emoji.

Beckham, who was in India in his role as a UNICEF goodwill ambassador, was seen with cricket icon and fellow UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Sachin Tendulkar during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Later, he was hosted by Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja in a star-studded lavish dinner party.

The party was also attended by Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Adar Poonawalla, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Malaika Arora and many others.

David also took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures with SRK, Sonam and Anand.

The soccer champion wrote a thank you note: “Honoured to have been welcomed into this great man's home. To enjoy a meal with @iamsrk, @gaurikhan, their beautiful children and close friends - what a special way to end my first visit to India...Thank you my friend - you and your family are welcome any time in my home...”

The note further read: “ @sonamkapoor and @anandahuja - you hosted me with such warmth and kindness this week, thank you for the amazing evening you created at your home - see you again soon.”

Sonam commented on David’s post: “You’re extremely gracious and a thorough gentleman.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor