SRK rocks out dance floor with Nayanthara in 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya'

New Delhi, Aug 29 Just days ahead of the release of the official trailer for ‘Jawan’, Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has released the full version of the song ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’ in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The upbeat dance track sees King Khan rocking it out on the stage alongside south superstar Nayanthara.

The song features booming production with great sound design, letting all the instruments shine though there is a specific focus on the bass which is by far the loudest. Mixing up electronic, techno, film music, EDM, a bit of folk and even the flair of item numbers, ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’ is a pure dance on the floor track.

SRK is seen dancing on the floor with actress Nayanthara and a bunch of other backup dancers really going at it, just having fun and is in a pure mood for joy, celebration and bring-the-house-down kind of partying, dancing with all the vigour and passion of a young man.

The track is further amplified by all the charm, attitude, vigour and swag that King Khan brings to the dance floor, showing that while he may appear to be aging, he is truly ‘Jawan’ both in spirit and style. As such, he suits the title of the film as well.

‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’ has the modern touch given to the iconic track from Raj Kapoor’s legendary film ‘Shree 420’ but is still very much its own entity, and rather than being just a remix, remake it is something else entirely.

So when titled ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’ it is aptly titled so, because while it pays a strong tribute to an all time classic, it is still a new song and a very enjoyable one at that which is guaranteed to be a chartbuster.

Packing in all the swag, groove and attitude, SRK has brought the perfect dance track which only makes people more hyped for the trailer of ‘Jawan’ which will be releasing on August 31.

