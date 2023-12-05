SRK's fan confesses love for star on 'KBC 15'

New Delhi, Dec 5 Confessing her love for King Khan, quiz-based show 'KBC 15' contestant Sonal Mahnot sought pardon from megastar and host Amitabh Bachchan and said "whole world is your fan but I am fan of Shah Rukh Khan".

In the episode 81 of the show, Big B welcomed Sonal from Guwahati, Assam to the hot seat.

For Rs 2,000, she was asked: "What is the relation between Vikram and Azad, the two roles played by Shah Rukh Khan in the film Jawan?"

The options given were- Brothers, Father-son, Grandfather-grandson, and Uncle-nephew. The correct answer was father-son.

Amitabh then said: "You have a broad smile after hearing Shah Rukh Khan's name. Please tell us about Shah Rukh Khan as you're a big fan. Who isn't!"

The contestant said: "I've watched this movie twice, sir. I have got an opportunity to share the stage with you. Forgive me. The whole world is your fan but l am a big fan of Mr. Shah Rukh Khan."

Hearing to this, Amitabh chuckled and said: "She made it very clear. Lest, I ask her the wrong question later in the game. Nothing should come in the way of your desire. I am a mere servant going about my work. What do you really like about SRK that you can mention in public?"

The contestant said: "Sir, everything about him is wonderful. His smile, the way he speaks, I wish I could drown in his dimples. Sir, when he spreads his arms wide open."

Big B interrupted and said: "You feel like running into his arms! Is that what you were going to say?"

To this, Sonal replied: "Yes sir. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Amit ji aap nahi samjhenge."

The 81-year-old actor said: "I am observing your family. They are getting uneasy. I wonder what your husband is feeling at the moment."

Then the contestant said: "You've done so many movies with him. 'Mohabbatein', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'. Sir, could you tell us how he is in real life?"

The 'Brahmastra' actor replied her in the same manner, saying, "I will tell you. what about him isn't good. The way he talks, the way he speaks... When he gets dimples, I have the urge to get lost in them. And when he spreads his arms wide open, I have the urge to embrace him. What do I tell you? That's just how he is."

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.

