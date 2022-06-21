Staffers at Afghan airport resign over non-payment of dues

Kabul, June 21 Several staffers at the Ahmad Shah Baba International Airport in Afghanistans Kandahar province have resigned over non-payment of salaries and remunerations.

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan last August, at least 35 airport employees have resigned till date, reports Khaama Press.

The employees said that they were in dire financial conditions and that the Taliban government has failed to pay them for the last eight months service they had provided for the airport.

The Taliban's Ministry of Transportation and Civil Aviation, however, put the number of resignations at 15, claiming that the employees who quit were housekeepers, helpers and janitors, while not specifying whether the workers were paid.

According to sources, if employees' salaries are not paid on time, the number of resignations may rise owing to financial difficulties.

The development comes after the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) warned last week that Afghanistan was currently experiencing the "worst humanitarian crisis on Earth", with about 20 million people facing food insecurity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor