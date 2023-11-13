Stakeholders explore ways to boost tourism in Chhukha region in Bhutan

Thimphu [Bhutan], November 13 : Thousands of tourists enter the nation through Phuentshogling each year. However, few visitors visit Phuentshogling and other sections of the Chhukha region.

In order to capitalise on this untapped potential, the Bhutan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), together with other stakeholders, is looking at methods to enhance tourism in the region, Bhutan Live reported.

According to officials, for the time being, people see Phuentshogling as a commercial hub and Chhukha as a conduit to Thimphu and other regions. However, they stated that it is time to modify that mentality. They emphasised that there are several sites that can draw tourists.

The region offers a variety of activities, including rafting, fishing, and bird viewing.

"We can promote business tourism in Phuentshogling. This involves meetings and seminars. I think it is time to attract business people from the neighbouring country for business-related meetings in Phuentshogling. Another thing is we have many sacred religious sites in the district that can be explored to attract tourists. We can also look at hosting marriage parties for our neighbours," said the Regional Secretary of BCCI in Phuentshogling, Kelzang, according to Bhutan Live.

These offices recently organised a familiarisation tour for travel agents, media promoters, and hotel owners as part of the endeavour. The purpose of the expedition was to investigate potential tourism locations.

"Through this trip, I came to know about many amazing places. Although I grew up here in Phuentshogling, I was not aware of such potential. I have already started making a package. It is almost winter and students would love to explore the areas, and also there are many religious sites. After posting it on Facebook, I started receiving many calls and messages for enquiry," Bhutan Live quoted the Manager of Druk City Tour and Travel, Phuntsho Om as saying.

The group went to a number of campgrounds, homestays, and religious places.

Notably, the relevant stakeholders also intend to build a number of perspectives and guest homes, among other things, in order to increase the influx of tourists to such regions.

