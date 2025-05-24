"Stand against cross-border terrorism will be highlighted in all engagements": Indian Embassy in Bahrain on arrival of all-party delegation

Manama [Bahrain], May 24 : The Indian Embassy in Bahrain on Saturday said that India's unwavering stand against cross-border terrorism will be highlighted in all the engagements following the arrival of the BJP MP Baijayant Panda-led all-party delegation at Bahrain today.

The delegation was received by Indian Ambassador Vinod K Jacob at the airport.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy said, "The All-Party Delegation led by H.E. Baijayant Jay Panda, Member of Parliament arrived in Bahrain. India's unwavering stand against cross-border terrorism will be highlighted in all the engagements. Hon'ble Baijayant Jay Panda & the delegation was received by Ambassador Vinod K. Jacob at the airport."

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said that the delegation aimed to deliver India's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism in all its forms.

In a post on X, he said, "Two more groups of All Party delegation have departed from New Delhi, to carry India's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism in all its forms. Group I led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda will be visiting Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Algeria. Group II led by INC MP Shashi Tharoor will be visiting USA, Panama, Guyana, Brazil and Colombia."

Panda said in a post on X, "Early this morning, our cross-party delegation departed for West Asia. India speaks in one voice urging the world to stay focused on terrorism, particularly the state-sponsored threat emanating from Pakistan. Our mission: unity, clarity, resolve."

The delegation, led by Panda, also includes Nishikant Dubey MP, BJP; Phangnon Konyak, MP, BJP; Rekha Sharma MP, NJP; Asaduddin Owaisi MP, AIMIM; Satnam Singh Sandhu MP; Ghulam Nabi Azad; and Ambassador Harsh Shringla.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria.

The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

