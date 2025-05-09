Stands together with all in the fight against terrorism: Nepal Foreign Ministry

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 9 : Nepal on Thursday evening voiced support with "all in the fight against terrorism", reacting to India's "Operation Sindoor."

"Nepal stands together with all in the fight against terrorism. In line with its principled position, Nepal shall not allow any inimical forces to use its soil against its neighbouring countries," the Nepal foreign ministry stated in a release.

Reacting further over the Operation Sindoor, the release stated, "The Government of Nepal is deeply concerned about the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, following the terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, India on 22 April 2025, in which a Nepali national also lost his precious life. During this tragic period, Nepal and India stood in solidarity, united in shared grief and suffering."

"It may be recalled that Nepal had immediately and unequivocally condemned the barbaric terrorist attack, consistent with its resolute stance against all forms of terrorism," the foreign ministry added.

Nepali lawmakers, since Wednesday, after India targeted the terrorist hotbeds inside Pakistan, had been demanding the government's stand against terrorism.

On Wednesday, lawmaker Sarbendra Nath Shukla from Loktantrik Samajbadi Party had called on the government to maintain distance from those countries that are known for supporting terrorism.

"Nepal while standing against the terrorism, those countries who directly or indirectly support the terrorism we should maintain the distance. The government should give enough attention to it, otherwise, relations with those countries might result in Nepal being a common playground to harbour terrorism," the lawmaker had said.

Hours before the Foreign Ministry's release, CPN-Maoist Center's Deputy Secretary General Janardan Sharma also had welcomed the move of India in fight against terrorism.

"India has conducted "Operation Sindoor" against terrorism. Terrorism is the worst thing that can happen to human civilisation. It should be the duty of every nation to fight against terrorism. At the same time, it is necessary to defeat terrorism through mutual cooperation for peace and stability," Sharma wrote on Facebook.

Defence Ministry said in a statement that during the press briefing on Operation Sindoor yesterday, India had called its response as focused, measured and non-escalatory. It was specifically mentioned that Pakistani military establishments had not been targeted. It was also reiterated that any attack on military targets in India will invite a suitable response.

It said that on the night of May 7-8, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles.

These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks.

Today morning Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. Indian response has been in the same domain with the same intensity as Pakistan. It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised, the statement said.

It said that Pakistan has increased the intensity of its unprovoked firing across the Line of Control using Mortars and heavy-calibre Artillery in areas in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sixteen innocent lives have been lost, including three women and five children, due to Pakistani firing. Here too, India was compelled to respond to bring Mortar and Artillery fire from Pakistan to a halt, the statement added.

