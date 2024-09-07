Starmer first UK Prime Minister to visit Ireland in five years

Dublin, Sep 7 As he continues his drive to "reset" relationships with key international partners, Keir Starmer on Saturday became the first British Prime Minister to visit Ireland.

Starmer held talks with his counterpart Simon Harris at the Farmleigh Estate, a former residence of the Guinness family, as his office stated that the visit will "welcome a new era" in the British-Irish relationship.

Ireland is one of the UK’s top trading partners and the trading relationship is worth 100 billion euros a year - supporting thousands of jobs for British and Irish people, the UK Prime Minister's Office mentioned.

"Boosting growth is the Prime Minister's key mission of government, and the visit is another example of his personal commitment to drive up the UK's standing in the world in order to attract investment to the UK and create more jobs for British people," it said in a statement on Saturday ahead of Starmer's arrival in Dublin.

Both leaders will also meet Irish business leaders from companies including Accenture, Keelings and Primark, to encourage enhanced bilateral trade and investment in pursuit of growth.

"The UK and Ireland share the strongest of ties – through our close geography, shared culture and the friendships of our people. Our relationship has never reached its full potential, but I want to change that. We have a clear opportunity to go further and faster to make sure our partnership is fully delivering on behalf of the British and Irish people – driving growth and prosperity in both our countries," said Starmer.

Harris was the first international leader hosted by the UK Prime Minister following the July election.

Starmer had last week visited Berlin and Paris to "continue the UK's reset" with its key European partners.

The two leaders will also attend the Ireland vs England Nations' League football match on Saturday evening.

