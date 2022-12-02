State Bank of Pakistan's forex reserves fall by $327mn

By IANS | Published: December 2, 2022 10:42 AM 2022-12-02T10:42:02+5:30 2022-12-02T10:55:23+5:30

Islamabad, Dec 2 The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced that its foreign exchange reserves have decreased by ...

State Bank of Pakistan's forex reserves fall by $327mn | State Bank of Pakistan's forex reserves fall by $327mn

State Bank of Pakistan's forex reserves fall by $327mn

Next

Islamabad, Dec 2 The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced that its foreign exchange reserves have decreased by $327 million.

During the week ending on November 25, the total foreign exchange reserves of the Pakistani central bank fell to around $7.49 billion, the SBP said in a statement on Thursday evening.

The decrease was "due to external debt repayment", Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks came at $5.87 billion, the central bank said.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the South Asian country stood at about $13.37 billion, according to the SBP.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : pakistan islamabad State Bank SBP Dhs punjab