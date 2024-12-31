State funeral of former US President Jimmy Carter to be held on Jan 9

Washington, Dec 31 Former President Jimmy Carter's official state funeral will be held on January 9 in Washington D.C., the same day as a national day of mourning announced by President Joe Biden on Sunday.

Biden is expected to deliver a eulogy for the former President, and on Monday he ordered federal offices closed on January 9 "as a mark of respect" for Carter.

The Supreme Court followed suit on Monday noon, announcing it would also be closed on January 9 in recognition of the day of mourning.

Carter passed away on Sunday (local time) at the age of 100.

Services honouring Carter will begin on January 4 and include a brief pause at his boyhood home and the family farm in Plains, Georgia, where he grew up, and a stop at the Georgia State Capitol for a moment of silence.

Carter will lie in repose at the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta until January 7 for mourners to pay their respects, before departing for Washington, D.C., where his remains will be carried to the US Navy Memorial and then to the US Capitol in a funeral procession.

Upon arrival at the Capitol, members of Congress will pay their respects to the late President during an afternoon service on January 7. He will lie in state until January 9. The state funeral will be held at the National Cathedral at 10 a.m. that day.

In a letter on Monday, Congressional leaders from both parties notified Carter's son James Carter III and the Carter Center of their intent for the late President to lie in state at the Capitol from January 7-9.

"In recognition of President Carter's long and distinguished service to the nation, it is our intention to ask the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate to permit his remains lie in state in the Rotunda of the United States Capitol," the lawmakers said in a joint statement.

"With your approval, we will move forward with these arrangements so that the American people have the opportunity to pay their respects to President Carter before he is laid to rest," they added.

In a statement on Truth Social on Sunday, US President-elect Donald Trump also paid tribute to Carter, writing that "the challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans".

Trump added, "For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude."

Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his global human rights work, including "his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts". Through his work with the Carter Center, which he established in 1982 with his wife, Carter spent decades working in developing nations on efforts to restore human rights and build democratic institutions.

The Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in the Department of Defense will conduct the ceremonies.

Earlier, Biden and First Lady Jill Biden mourned the loss of former President Carter, describing him as an extraordinary leader, statesman, and humanitarian.

In a statement released by the White House, they said, "With his compassion and moral clarity, he worked to eradicate disease, forge peace, advance civil rights and human rights, promote free and fair elections, house the homeless, and always advocate for the least among us. He saved, lifted, and changed the lives of people all across the globe."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over Carter's passing, describing him as a "statesman of great vision".

PM Modi said that Carter's contributions to fostering strong ties between India and the US leave a lasting legacy.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of former US President Jimmy Carter. A statesman of great vision, he worked tirelessly for global peace and harmony. His contributions to fostering strong India-US ties leave a lasting legacy. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the people of the US."

In 1978, Jimmy Carter travelled to India as US President.

He met India's then-President Neelam Sanjiva Reddy and then-Prime Minister Morarji Desai.

During his visit, he also addressed the Parliament of India.

On Sunday, former US President Jimmy Carter passed away at the age of 100 (local time) at his home in Plains, Georgia, media reported, citing his son James E. Carter III.

Carter's son confirmed his death but did not provide an immediate cause.

According to the Carter Center's statement from February 2023, after a series of hospital stays, Carter decided to stop further medical treatment and spend his remaining time at home under hospice care.

