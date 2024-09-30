Statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh defaced in Brampton; Sikh Leaders condemn act

Brampton [Canada], September 30 : In a shocking incident, the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, a revered figure in Sikh history, was defaced by a group of protesters led by Hosaam Hamdan, identified as a Palestinian protester.

The act, carried out in Brampton, has ignited outrage among Sikh leaders and the broader community, with calls for swift action against those responsible.

Harmeet Singh Kalka, President of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), expressed his strong condemnation of the incident.

He said, "Maharaja Ranjit Singh Ji, a monumental figure symbolising Sikh pride, valour, and unity, should be honoured and respected, not subjected to such disgraceful vandalism. This act of intolerance is a direct assault on the principles of peaceful coexistence and diversity, which are the bedrock of any civilized society."

Kalka further urged Canadian authorities to take "immediate and decisive action" against the radicals involved, stressing the importance of preventing such divisive acts from occurring again.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, National Secretary of the BJP, also spoke out against the vandalism on social media, calling it a "disgraceful" act.

"Maharaja Ranjit Singh, a towering symbol of Sikh pride, bravery, and unity, deserves respect, not vandalism. Such acts of intolerance are a direct attack on peaceful coexistence and have no place in civil society," Sirsa posted on X.

He echoed the sentiments of Kalka, urging Canadian authorities to take "swift and stern action" to prevent future incidents of this nature.

Patrick Brown, Mayor of Brampton, also addressed the incident, clarifying that it did not take place within the city limits but strongly condemned the act.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Maharaja Ranjit Singh is a revered figure in Sikh history, celebrated for his bravery, leadership, and vision. Defacing a monument like this disrespects Sikh heritage and erodes community cohesion. I expect wherever this happened that these hooligans will be held accountable for their actions."

The statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the founder of the Sikh Empire and a symbol of Sikh valour and leadership, is regarded as a symbol of unity and strength within the community.

The incident has sparked widespread dismay and calls for justice from Sikh leaders and political figures alike.

As investigations continue, the Sikh community worldwide stands in solidarity, demanding accountability and respect for their heritage.

