Stay strong and safe: Trump's message after tsunami warning in parts of US

Washington, July 30 US President Donald Trump has asked the residents across Alaska and the Pacific Coast to stay "strong and safe" after a powerful 8.7 magnitude earthquake jolted Russia's Far East early on Wednesday, prompting a tsunami warning.

The massive 8.7-magnitude quake struck off the coast of Kamchatka Peninsula, causing significant concern across the Pacific basin.

The quake, centred approximately 119 kilometres (74 miles) from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a Russian city with a population of around 180,000, triggered immediate tsunami alerts across multiple countries.

Taking to X, Trump posted, "Due to a massive earthquake that occurred in the Pacific Ocean, a Tsunami Warning is in effect for those living in Hawaii. A Tsunami Watch is in effect for Alaska and the Pacific Coast of the United States. Japan is also in the way. Please visit https://tsunami.gov for the latest information. Stay strong and stay safe!"

The tremors prompted authorities to evacuate several areas near the epicentre, particularly on the Kamchatka Peninsula, where tsunami waves between 3 and 4 metres (10 and 13 feet) were reported.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued alerts for several Pacific nations and territories, noting that waves of more than 3 meters (yards) were possible in some areas.

Coastal regions of Alaska, Hawaii, Chile, the Solomon Islands, and even down to New Zealand were placed on high alert.

In Hawaii, tsunami warning sirens blared across Honolulu, prompting residents and tourists alike to move to higher ground.

"Urgent action should be taken to protect lives and property," the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said in its official alert, cautioning that the first waves were expected to arrive around 7 p.m. Tuesday local time.

The first tsunami wave struck Severo-Kurilsk, the main settlement on Russia's Kuril Islands, soon after the quake.

Local governor Valery Limarenko confirmed the arrival of the wave and said evacuations had taken place as a precaution.

