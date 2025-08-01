"Steady time-tested": MEA says ties with Russia stand on "merit, should not be seen from prism of third country"

New Delhi [India], August 1 : The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday defended India's long-standing relationship with Russia, calling it "steady and time-tested," amid growing criticism from the US.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during the weekly media briefing, emphasised that India's relations with any country are based on their own merit and shouldn't be viewed through the lens of third countries

"Our ties with any country stand on their merit and should not be seen from the prism of a third country. As far as India-Russia relations are concerned, we have a steady and time-tested partnership," he said.

Jaiswal's comments came after a series of statements from the US, including from President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, criticising India for continuing to import discounted Russian oil despite Western sanctions over the Ukraine war.

Trump, while announcing a 25% tariff on Indian goods starting August 8, had cited India's purchase of Russian oil and military equipment as one of the reasons for the punitive move.

Rubio also called India's Russian oil imports a "point of irritation" in bilateral ties, suggesting that such purchases were helping fund the war in Ukraine.

Jaiswal clarified that India's energy purchases are guided by market dynamics and national interests, adding that the government is unaware of any specific developments regarding Indian oil companies pausing Russian imports.

"You are aware of our broad approach to energy sourcing requirements, that we look at what is available in the market and the prevailing global situation. We are not aware of any specifics," he said.

MEA made it clear that India's partnership with the United States remains strong and resilient. Jaiswal stressed that the India-US relationship is rooted in shared values and interests and is capable of weathering external challenges.

"India and the United States share a comprehensive global strategic partnership anchored in shared interests, democratic values, and robust people-to-people ties. This partnership has weathered several transitions and challenges. We remain focused on the substantive agenda that our two countries have committed to and are confident that the relationship will continue to move forward," he added.

Earlier this week, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal told Parliament that the government is assessing the impact of the new US tariffs and will take all necessary steps to protect the national interest.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor