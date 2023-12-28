Sterlite Power acquires Neemrana II Kotputli Transmission from PFC

New Delhi, Dec 28 Sterlite Power announced the acquisition of Neemrana II Kotputli Transmission Limited, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) from PFC Consulting Limited (PFCCL).

PFCCL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFC), a Maharatna Public Sector Enterprise.

The project was awarded to Sterlite Power through the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process in November 2023.

Through the Neemrana II Kotputli Transmission Limited SPV, the company will build this Green Energy -- project on a BOOT (build, own, operate, transfer) basis, for a period of 35 years.

This is Sterlite Power’s twentieth power transmission project in India under the TBCB process. With this project, Sterlite Power has Rs 14,000 crore of projects under management.

Speaking on the development, Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director, Sterlite Power said: “Enabling part of 7.7 GW of green power flow, the Neemrana II Kotputli Transmission Limited project is another vital cog in the machine that will accelerate the nation's transition to a sustainable future. These green energy evacuation projects are aligned with our core purpose to enable access to reliable power while minimizing the impact on climate change.”

Neemrana II Kotputli Transmission Limited will require development of two integral components -1) 6000 MVA, 765/400kV substation at Neemrana, and 2) Two 400 kV transmission lines spanning 250kms; connecting Neemrana with existing Kotputli substation, and another LILO corridor that will connect the Neemrana II with Gurgaon & Sohna substations through existing Gurgaon-Sohna line.

In March 2023, Sterlite Power won its first green energy project in Rajasthan – Fatehgarh III Beawar Transmission Ltd (Phase III, Part G project). This was followed by Beawar Transmission Ltd. (Phase III, Part-F) win in August 2023. Taken together with Neemrana II Kotputli Transmission Limited (Rajasthan REZ Ph-IV (Part-1-Bikaner Complex): Part-B), these green energy projects will entail construction of a 950 km long transmission corridor across Rajasthan. These corridors will be instrumental in evacuation of a significant portion of 20 GW of renewable energy from REZs in Fatehgarh (9.1 GW), Bhadla (8 GW) & Ramgarh (2.9 GW) and 7.7 GW in Bikaner.

This project win adds to the overall green energy portfolio of the company taking the total projects under management tally to 9.

