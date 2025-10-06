Stigma on Pak society: Sindh sees sharp rise in honour killings, women make up majority of victims

Karachi [Pakistan], October 6 : As human rights abuses rise in Pakistan, 142 people have been killed under the guise of honour killings in Sindh till September this year, with women accounting for 105 of the victims, according to official data, Dawn reported.

Activists have raised concerns over the increasing number of cases, blaming the country's weak law enforcement system and societal acceptance of the practice.

According to data, 142 people have been killed under the pretext of honour killings in Sindh so far this year, with 105 of the victims being women.

Most of the perpetrators, Dawn reported, were members of the victims' own families. The figures include 38 husbands, 24 brothers, six fathers and other close relatives. Another 46 extended family members and seven outsiders, such as neighbours and friends, were also implicated.

Rights activists say the numbers reflect not only the failure of law enforcement but also the social acceptance of karo-kari, the local term for honour killing. "It is the responsibility of the state to enforce laws that already exist, but the state neglects its duties due to political expediency," said Anis Haroon, a rights activist. She added that in upper Sindh, local authorities often "patronise" perpetrators rather than hold them accountable, as per Dawn.

Mehnaz Rehman of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said the system often shields men while women continue to be victims. "I believe that karo-kari has become a kind of industry," she said. "It involves blood money, compensation, and even the exchange of women through jirgas as part of settlements."

Rehman also cited low literacy and ignorance as key reasons for the persistence of honour killings. "An educated man would not commit such acts. Therefore, we need to educate people more and more on this issue," she added.

Lawyer and rights advocate Sara Malkani said the focus must shift to prevention and protection. "We must strengthen mechanisms that provide safety and shelter, especially for women. The police should prioritise their protection, and victims must feel confident to approach law enforcement," she said.

