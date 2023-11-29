Stop attacks on Hindu temples, Canadian politicians told

Toronto, Nov 29 Expressing its disappointment over no action against pro-Khalistan elements for vandalism at various Hindu temples, the Canada-India Foundation has asked politicians in the country to break their silence and rein in these radicals before it is too late.

In an open letter to the politicians, the top Indo-Canadian advocacy body says: “The threats issued by a group of violence-prone extremists to our community have taken on dangerous dimensions of late. One such self-appointed extremist leader issued a warning to Canadians not to travel on Air India in the month of November.”

Wondering why Canadian politicians and the media have ignored this threat, the letter says:“We are even more disappointed that our political leaders have maintained a total silence on this grave issue. This selective approach to dealing with terrorism and threats will not make this world a safe place.”

Calling the vandalism at Hindu temples -- Ram Mandir in Mississauga, Vishnu Mandir in Richmond Hill, BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Toronto, Lakshmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey -- an attack on the freedom of religion and a dangerous trend, the letter says that the extremists have started even targeting ordinary Hindus, telling them leave Canada.

Highlighting the latest incident at the Kalibari Temple in Mississauga on November 25 when the pro-Khalistan extremists disrupted a special service senior citizens by the Indian Consulate, the letter says fresh threats to the Indian diplomatic staff will impact the Indo-Canadian community and hamper progress in the bilateral relationship.

Urging the Canadian government, its law enforcement agencies and media not to ignore the targeting of Hindus, the Canada-India Foundation in its letter said: “We have written separately to the Minister of Public Safety to take immediate and decisive action… and groups that have a violent agenda are not treated with kid gloves.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor