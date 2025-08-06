Stopped 5 wars in last 5 months, including India-Pakistan: Trump repeats claim within 20 days

Washington, DC [US], August 6 : US President Donald Trump has once again reiterated his claim that he stopped the escalation of the recent India-Pakistan conflict after the Pahalgam terror attack, stating he "stopped five wars in the last five months", including one between the two nations.

Trump made this statement within just 20 days of repeating his previous claim that the US helped broker a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

He made these remarks during a press conference at the White House, originally called to discuss the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Trump stated that he is working to end the ongoing conflict, which he refers to as "Biden's war".

"This is Biden's war, and we're working very hard to get us out. I stopped five wars in the last five months, actually, and I'd like this to be the sixth, frankly," he said.

He further claimed that he had successfully prevented conflicts between nations, including India and Pakistan. "The other ones I stopped with in a matter of days, almost every one of them, including India and Pakistan. And I could go over the whole list, but you know the list as well as I do," he stated.

In July, Trump made the same remarks during his meeting with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte.

"We have been very successful in settling wars, India, Pakistan... India, by the way, Pakistan would have been a nuclear war within another week, the way that was going. It was going very badly," Trump stated.

He pointed to his strategy of using trade as leverage, stating, "We did that through trade. I said, we are not going to talk to you about trade, unless you get this thing settled, and they did."

Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for stopping hostilities between India and Pakistan after New Delhi's effective response to Islamabad's aggression following precision strikes on terror infrastructure.

However, India refuted the claims made by the US President, reiterating its policy that India and Pakistan bilaterally address any matter related to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Trump recently announced a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff on India and an unspecified penalty for importing oil from Russia.

"India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don't care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!" the US President said in the post.

Hours after he mentioned raising tariffs on India, Trump on Tuesday said he would increase the tariff charged on imports from India from the current rate of 25 per cent "very substantially" over the next 24 hours due to New Delhi's continued purchases of Russian oil, Reuters reported.

"They're fueling the war machine, and if they're going to do that, then I'm not going to be happy," Reuters reported, citing Trump's CNBC interview.

