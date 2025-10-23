Storm sweeps across France, causing several injuries

Paris, Oct 23 Autumn storm 'Benjamin' swept across large parts of France on Thursday, leaving several people injured and causing widespread disruptions, according to Meteo-France, the national meteorological and climate service.

Winds of 90 to 110 km per hour were recorded along the Atlantic and Channel coasts, with gusts reaching up to 130 km per hour in some areas. In the Mediterranean region, the tramontane wind reached speeds of 100 to 130 km per hour. High waves were also reported along the Atlantic coast.

As of 2 pm local time (1200 GMT), 11 departments remained on orange alert, down from 18 earlier in the day, Meteo-France said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Several storm-related injuries were reported across the country. In the southern department of Herault, a man received an electric shock after touching a power line while working on scaffolding. Fortunately, his life is "not in danger," broadcaster LCI reported.

According to electricity network operator Enedis, more than 140,000 households were without power nationwide as of late Thursday morning. Train traffic was also disrupted on several major routes, with a number of high-speed TGV trains canceled or delayed. Suburban and regional train services in the Paris area also experienced interruptions.

The storm was expected to move eastward later in the day, reaching the Alpes-Maritimes and Corsica with further strong gusts. Meteo-France said showers would remain widespread on Friday, though winds were expected to gradually ease.

Storm Benjamin also battered the Netherlands on Thursday, triggering widespread travel disruptions.

The Dutch national weather institute, KNMI, issued a 'Code Orange' alert, its second-highest warning, for the country's western coastal provinces, forecasting powerful wind gusts of up to 120 km per hour.

The agency warned of potential falling trees, property damage, and disruption to roads and public transport.

On the railways, national operator Dutch Railways said it was implementing a reduced schedule for trains, warning of longer journey times and necessary transfers.

National railway infrastructure manager ProRail added that some track maintenance work would be halted if winds became too strong.

As to air travel, Dutch flagship carrier KLM canceled dozens of flights from its Schiphol hub and warned of possible delays.

The Amsterdam Schiphol Airport also advised all passengers to check its website for the latest flight information before travelling.

According to the KNMI, the powerful winds from Storm Benjamin are expected to slowly ease throughout Friday, with the storm lingering longest in the northern Wadden Islands region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor