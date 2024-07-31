Storms disrupt high-speed rail traffic in France, affecting 80,000 travellers

Paris, July 31 Traffic on the LGV (high-speed rail line) South-East, which connects French cities Paris and Lyon, was disrupted on Wednesday due to storms, according to the official website of the French National Railway Company (SNCF).

The morning storms caused several trees to fall onto the LGV South-East at a junction in the Yonne department in central France. A TGV (high-speed train) collided with one of the fallen trees on the tracks, rendering it unable to continue its journey. The power supply was cut off, and trains were immobilized, SNCF announced.

An estimated 80,000 travellers have been affected by this incident, reported local media BFMTV, citing an SNCF source, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the SNCF, tree-clearing operations are underway. However, it is currently impossible to allow the trains to continue their routes. Efforts are being made to return the trains to stations to avoid leaving them stranded and to ensure passenger care.

On the opening day of the Paris Olympic Games, TGV high-speed train traffic on France's Atlantic, Northern and Eastern routes was severely disrupted due to arson attacks, while the service of the South-East was not affected because a malicious act had been thwarted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor