"Strain entirely of Yunus' making," Sheikh Hasina blames interim government for stressed relations with India

New Delhi [India], December 22 : The spiral of violence in Bangladesh which included the lynching of a Hindu man has elicited deep concern from India, especially in the light of recent threats by radical groups to Indian missions in the country. Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina believes that the stressed relations between India and her country are completely of the making of the interim government headed by Mohammad Yunus.

The former Bangladesh PM accused the Yunus government of issuing hostile statements against India and failing to protect religious minorities.

"The strain you are witnessing is entirely of Yunus' making. His government issues hostile statements against India, fails to protect religious minorities, and allows extremists to dictate foreign policy, then expresses surprise when tensions rise. India has been Bangladesh's most steadfast friend and partner for decades. The ties between our nations are deep and fundamental; they will outlast any temporary government. I am confident that once legitimate governance is restored, Bangladesh will return to the sensible partnership we cultivated over fifteen years," she said.

"This hostility is being manufactured by extremists who have been emboldened by the Yunus regime. These are the same actors who marched on the Indian embassy and attacked our media offices, who attack minorities with impunity, and who forced me and my family to flee for our lives. Yunus has placed such figures in positions of power and released convicted terrorists from prison. India's concerns about the safety of its personnel are justified, I am sorry to say. A responsible government would protect diplomatic missions and prosecute those who threaten them. Instead, Yunus grants immunity to hooligans and calls them warriors," she added.

Hasina's remarks come days after India's Ministry of External Affairs summoned the Bangladeshi envoy in New Delhi over security concerns linked to protests outside Indian High Commissions in Bangladesh. Dhaka, in turn, had earlier summoned India's High Commissioner to convey its objections over what it called "anti-election activities" linked to Bangladeshi political figures staying in India.

Hasina, who has been staying in India since her government was ousted last year following mass protests, defended New Delhi's long-standing ties with Dhaka. "India has been Bangladesh's most steadfast friend and partner for decades. The ties between our nations are deep and fundamental; they will outlast any temporary government," she said.

She added that once "legitimate governance is restored", Bangladesh would return to the "sensible partnership" cultivated during her 15-year tenure.

The diplomatic back-and-forth intensified after Bangladesh on December 14 summoned India's High Commissioner Pranay Verma, alleging that "fugitive political figures", including Hasina, were engaging in activities from Indian soil aimed at influencing Bangladesh's upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for February next year.

New Delhi rejected the accusations, reiterating that India has never allowed its territory to be used for activities harmful to the interests of the people of Bangladesh. India's Ministry of External Affairs underlined that it remains committed to a stable and democratic Bangladesh.

Tensions further escalated following the killing of Inqilab Moncho leader Sharif Osman Hadi, who was shot at close range in Dhaka on December 12 and later died in Singapore on December 18. His death triggered widespread protests across Bangladesh, including demonstrations outside Indian diplomatic missions.

Following reports of security threats to the Indian High Commission and inflammatory anti-India statements from Bangladesh's student leaders, during these protests, India summoned the Bangladeshi envoy in New Delhi.

On the death of Osman Hadi, Sheikh Hasina alleged that "lawlessness" that uprooted her regime has multiplied under Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus. The former PM also flagged the persecution of minorities in the country, saying that India "sees the chaos."

"This tragic killing reflects the lawlessness that uprooted my government and has multiplied under Yunus. Violence has become the norm while the interim government either denies it or is powerless to stop it. Such incidents destabilise Bangladesh internally but also our relationships with neighbours who are watching with justified alarm. India sees the chaos, the persecution of minorities, and the erosion of everything we built together. When you cannot maintain basic order within your borders, your credibility on the international stage collapses. This is the reality of Yunus' Bangladesh," Sheikh Hasina said.

