Strata produces 1,00,000 aerostructure components

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 19 (ANI/WAM): Strata Manufacturing PJSC (Strata), wholly owned by the Mubadala Investment Company and a leader in advanced manufacturing in the United Arab Emirates, has achieved a major milestone with the production of 100,000 aerostructure components by the end of April 2025, reflecting the UAE's vision for industrial growth and Strata's role in placing the country on the global aerospace map.

This achievement highlights the growing trust in Strata's capabilities, built over a decade and a half of manufacturing excellence. It marks a journey that began in 2010 with the company's first component the Flap Track Fairings for the Airbus A330 aircraft and Strata has expanded its portfolio to include several aerostructures for major international players such as Airbus, Boeing, Pilatus, and Leonardo, reflecting the company's evolution into a trusted partner at the heart of the global aerospace supply chain.

Ismail Ali Abdulla, Executive Director of UAE Clusters unit within Mubadala's UAE Investments platform and Managing Director of Strata, announced this during the "Make it in the Emirates - 2025" He commented: "Strata has recorded a significant increase in the number of aircraft components marked 'Made with Pride in the UAE.' Today, nearly 30% of wide body aircrafts and business jets worldwide are flying with parts manufactured in the UAE, from Al Ain city."

He added, "Strata has become one of the most influential players in shaping the future of the aerospace industry. Delivering 100,000 aircraft components is more than just a number, it is a reflection of the progress made under the Make it in the Emirates initiative and a step forward in the positioning the UAE aerospace manufacturing."

Sara Al Memari, Acting CEO of Strata Manufacturing, said, "The greatest source of pride at Strata lies in its exceptional talent and world class expertise, which have positioned the company among the most trusted names in the industry. This journey of continuous innovation and progress is led by a highly qualified and creative Emirati workforce on the ground."

Al Memari added, "Our team is highly skilled, committed, and trusted by the leading aircraft manufacturers. We are proud that 67% of our workforce are UAE nationals and out of which 87% are females. This achievement sets a new benchmark for the industry and highlights Strata's commitment to empowering local talent."

Strata began with one production line in 2010 and now operates 30 production lines, with over 90% of components and assemblies being single-sourced manufactures exclusively at Strata and delivered to the global partners. (ANI/WAM)

