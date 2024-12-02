Strategic convergence with US has grown deeper with time: EAM Jaishankar at CII Summit

New Delhi [India], December 2 : External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday expressed confidence in the growing strategic convergence between India and the United States (US), emphasizing that the relationship has deepened over time and now offers expanded opportunities for collaboration.

Speaking at the CII Partnership Summit 2024 in Delhi, Jaishankar addressed a range of topics, including advancements in technology, artificial intelligence, and expectations from the incoming Trump 2.0 administration.

The EAM was speaking on the theme of 'India and the World.'

On the incoming Trump administration, EAM Jaishankar acknowledged that the advent of the second Trump administration is a major consideration in business circles. He noted that different countries have had their own experiences from the first administration, and would presumably draw from that to approach the second.

"I can state with confidence that this strategic convergence with the United States for India have only grown deeper with time," Jaishankar said. "They have created a larger environment in which more collaborative possibilities can be explored today. Naturally, between two major economies, there will always be some give and take."

On economic and technical partnerships, Jaishankar emphasized the increasing importance of trusted and reliable partnerships, "The case for trusted and reliable partnerships has increased in recent years. So a lot of what lies ahead would be in fashioning terms of engagement that are perceived and recognized to be mutually beneficial," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, US President-elect Donal Trump in a post on X, said that his administration would impose 100 per cent tariffs on all imports from the BRICS countries, should they dare to launch their currency.

https://x.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1863009545858998512

"The idea that the BRICS Countries are trying to move away from the Dollar while we stand by and watch is OVER. We require a commitment from these Countries that they will neither create a new BRICS Currency, nor back any other Currency to replace the mighty U.S. Dollar or, they will face 100 per cent Tariffs, and should expect to say goodbye to selling into the wonderful U.S. Economy," Trump wrote.

"They can go find another "sucker!" There is no chance that the BRICS will replace the U.S. Dollar in International Trade, and any Country that tries should wave goodbye to America," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor