"Strategic disaster": Nikki Haley urges Trump to treat India as "prized free, democratic" partner

Washington DC [US], August 21 : Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, in an opinion piece on Newsweek, emphasised the need to treat India as "prized free and democratic partner" to counter China said that "scuttling 25 years of momentum" with New Delhi would be a "strategic disaster."

Nikki Haley called a strong partnership between India and China a "no-brainer" emphasising that the rise of a democratic India does not threaten the free world, "unlike Communist-controlled China."

"India must be treated like the prized free and democratic partner that it isnot an adversary like China, which has thus far avoided sanctions for its Russian oil purchases, despite being one of Moscow's largest customers. If that disparity does not demand a closer look at U.S.-India relations, the realities of hard power should. Scuttling 25 years of momentum with the only country that can serve as a counterweight to Chinese dominance in Asia would be a strategic disaster," Nikki Haley said in her opinion piece on Newsweek.

"Unlike Communist-controlled China, the rise of a democratic India does not threaten the free world. Partnership between the U.S. and India to counter China should be a no-brainer," she added.

Nikki Haley pointed out that India has the potential to manufacture at a scale similar to China's for products that can help the US move its critical supply chains away from Beijing. She also mentioned that India's growing defence capabilities and its involvement in the Middle East are "essential" for stabilising the region.

"In the short term, India is essential in helping the United States move its critical supply chains away from China. While the Trump administration works to bring manufacturing back to our shores, India stands alone in its potential to manufacture at a China-like scale for products that can't be quickly or efficiently produced here, like textiles, inexpensive phones, and solar panels," Nikki Haley said in the opinion piece.

"India's growing clout and security involvement in the Middle East could prove essential in helping to stabilise the region as America seeks to send fewer troops and dollars there. And India's location at the centre of China's vital trade and energy flows could complicate Beijing's options in the case of a major conflict," she added.

Nikki Haley, in the Newsweek article, further pointed out that India is the world's fastest-growing major economy and will soon take over Japan. She said that India's rise is the "greatest obstacles to China's goal of reshaping the global order."

"Simply put, China's ambitions will have to shrink as India's power grows," she added.

She also highlighted India's conflicting economic interests and ongoing territorial disputes with China, mentioning the Galwan Valley skirmish in 2020. She said that the partnership with the US would serve America's interests to help India stand up to its increasingly aggressive northern neighbour, both economically and militarily.

In her opinion piece on Newsweek, Haley said that it would be a massiveand preventablemistake to balloon a trade spat between the United States and India into an enduring rupture. She also raised concerns over China taking advantage of the situation.

She advised India to take US President Donald Trump's point on Russian Oil seriously and work with the White House to find a solution.

She urged Donald Trump to "reverse the downward spiral" and hold direct talks with PM Modi. "The sooner the better," she said.

"The administration should focus on mending the rift with India and giving the relationship more high-level attention and resourcesapproaching what the U.S. devotes to China or Israel," she added.

She further said that the US should not lose sight of what matters most, "our shared goals. To face China, the United States must have a friend in India."

This comes after the US levied an ad valorem duty of 25 per cent on Indian goods, but has announced an additional 25 per cent tariff that will take effect from August 27, raising the total duty to 50 per cent.

