"Strategic relationships will continue to grow": Ex-diplomat Meera Shankar on India-US relations after Trump's re-election

New Delhi [India], November 7 : Former Ambassador of India to the US, Meera Shankar, on Wednesday said that the strategic relationship between India and the US would continue to grow as both nations' interests converge, particularly in the Indo-Pacific, with a focus on finding a "sustainable balance" with China.

Speaking tobefore the announcement of the US presidential results, where Donald Trump emerged victorious, Shankar noted that regardless of whether it was President-elect Trump or outgoing President Joe Biden, both administrations shared a consensus on one key issue: China as their "main strategic challenger."

She explained that China possesses both the capacity and the intention to challenge US leadership on the global stage, making the US relationship with India crucial in this context.

"I think the broad strategic relationship will continue to grow because both India and the US have a convergence of interests in the Indo-Pacific, particularly about creating a sustainable balance vis-a-vis China," Shankar said.

"The US, whether it is Trump or Biden, I think this is one issue on which there's consensus between the Democrats and the Republicans: they see China as their main strategic challenger, a country with both the capability and the intention to challenge US leadership. So, the relationship with India becomes important in that context, and that is going to broadly guide the relationship," she added.

Meanwhile, foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdeva highlighted the importance of the 2024 US elections, noting that the outcome would have a significant impact on America's future. He pointed out the stark contrast between Trump and Kamala Harris in terms of leadership style and policies, adding that either outcome would be "excellent" for India.

"The American elections of 2024 are extremely important. They will shape the future of America... What Donald Trump will do in America is very different from what Kamala Harris will do in America. So there's a huge contrast headed out there... Whoever comes, Trump or Harris, will be excellent for India," Sachdeva said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Donald Trump won the US presidential election and is set to become the 47th president after surpassing the 270-majority mark with a key win in Wisconsin. According to CNN projections, this brings his electoral college total to 276 votes, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris, as counting continues in several other states.

Trump had already secured victories in key battleground states, including Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia, marking a historic political comeback after his loss in the 2020 election. This will be only the second instance of a US president serving two non-consecutive terms in the White House.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor