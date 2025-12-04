Strength, resilience, opportunities: Key mantras as India-Russia look at strengthening strategic partnership

New Delhi [India], December 4 : India and Russia's strong relationship has withstood several global uncertainties and challenges. The two nations have a comprehensive strategic partnership across nuclear, space, and defence, culminating in regional and bilateral cooperation, according to Chintan Research Foundation.

In the backdrop of global turbulence, trade wars, and conflicts, the 23rd Annual Summit between India and Russia in New Delhi holds great significance.

India and Russia share a longstanding strategic relationship, as both nations mark 25 years of formal Strategic Partnership and 15 years of Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, according to Chintan Research Foundation.

The state visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin is the result of the tremendous work done by both nations to develop a concrete roadmap for a strengthened economic alliance through 2030.

"The India-Russia relationship can be described as exemplary, predictable, and stable, withstanding the uncertainties posed by global incidents in the past couple of years," said Lydia Kulik, Head of India Studies at the Moscow School of Management SKOLOVO and Senior Fellow at RAS Institute of Oriental Studies, while delivering an address organised by Chintan Research Foundation (CRF).

She complimented CRF for organising the Expert Talk on a subject with huge implications for fostering further stability and certainty in India-Russia relations, against the backdrop of geopolitical and geoeconomic churning.

The talk brought together experts from governments, academia, the strategic community, industry, the media, and private businesses across the domain to understand the various aspects of the strategic partnership, which has a historical time-tested excellence based on adaptability and flexibility.

Earlier, welcoming the delegates and participants, Shri Shishir Priyadarshi, President of CRF, stated that India and Russia have shared a partnership defined not only by statecraft but also by mutual respect, strategic convergence, and a consistent recognition of each other's core interests.

"The visit of President Putin offers an opportunity to understand the deep commitment both countries share and at the same time explore new avenues of cooperation, including some key connectivity projects, and the challenges that shape their strategic choices," he added.

India and Russia have traditionally shared political and strategic partnerships. However, these bonds have further strengthened in recent years, fostering economic collaboration and focusing on growing trade and diversifying into other avenues.

Lydia highlighted the factors that have contributed to the recent strengthening, noting India's neutrality amid the West-led isolation of Russia. She also underlined Russia's economic resilience and stability, noting that local entrepreneurs have flourished after Western sanctions and have grown healthily in these turbulent times. Instead of slowing down, the Russian economy grew, defying expectations. That prompted its government to moderate growth to cool down inflation. Lydia underlined this ironic fact.

She also complimented India's reformative transformation and the two nations' commitment to increased digitalisation. She mentioned that Russia has proposed the idea to link India with Eurasia. She expects a breakthrough in the India-Eurasia negotiations on the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) FTA to be held. This succinctly captures the true spirit of sensitivity and recognition that India and Russia have about each other's interests and constraints.

Addressing connectivity issues between India and Russia, she noted that there is currently only one flight between the two nations. At the same time, there are multiple flights between Russia and China, and they recognised the need to work on physical connectivity. She also highlighted the scope of visa-free entry for Indian tourists in Russia, similar to what has been implemented between Russia and China.

She also highlighted the logistical modalities that need to be worked on, strengthening the North-South connectivity, especially the Northern Sea Route and the Chennai Vladivostok Maritime Corridor. Russia is already assessing the feasibility of the projects, identifying costs, geographic and security vulnerabilities, and addressing them.

Highlighting the factors defining India-Russia economic partnership, she identified a few issues that need to be addressed, including logistical support, cost vulnerabilities, and security in the Balkans and the Black Sea region.

These are of utmost concern to Russia, which is exploring alternative options for its trade corridors.

The Expert Talk, titled "Russia and India: Connectivity Projects on the backdrop of Global Transformation," was organised by Chintan Research Foundation (CRF) on December 4, 2025, in New Delhi.

