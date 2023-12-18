"Strengthen India-Africa Partnership": MEA conveys PM Modi's message to Comoros, Madagascar Presidents

Antananarivo [Madagascar], December 18 : Dammu Ravi, the Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (Economic Relations), interacted with Comoros President and African Union Chairperson Azali Assoumani in Madagascar.

He conveyed the best wishes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards strengthening the India-Africa partnership.

"Secretary (ER) Shri Dammu Ravi interacted with President of Comoros & Chairperson of African Union H.E. Mr. Azali Assoumani @PR_AZALI in Antananarivo today and conveyed best wishes from Prime Minister @narendramodi to further strengthen India-Africa Partnership," the Indian Embassy in Madagascar and Comoros posted on X (formerly Twitter).

MEA Secretary also participated in the investiture ceremony of Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina and conveyed PM Modi's wishes for the SAGAR vision and India-Madagascar ties.

"Secretary (ER) Shri Dammu Ravi took part in today's Investiture Ceremony of President of Madagascar @SE_Rajoelina in Antananarivo and conveyed best wishes from Prime Minister @narendramodi for further strengthening of India-Madagascar partnership and Vision SAGAR," the Indian Embassy stated.

Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) is India's policy or doctrine of maritime cooperation in the Indian Ocean region. The policy was first announced by PM Modi on March 12, 2015.

Earlier on Saturday, Ravi also attended the 'Indian Community Reception' event in Antananarivo, where he encouraged the Indian diaspora to contribute towards stronger India and Madagascar ties.

The members of the Indian community presented several cultural performances at the event.

Ravi had arrived in Madagascar on December 15. He was warmly received at Antananarivo Airport by the Secretary General of Malagasy, Tahirimiakadaza Ratsimandao and Ambassador Bandaru Wilsonbabu.

